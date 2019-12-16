Vertices Partners' Archana Khosla Burman Seeks Solace in Music

As a trained Indian classical music singer, Burman has been fortunate to be able to garner skills to sing, play and perform on different genres.

December 16, 2019

As the Founder Partner of Vertices Partners, Archana Khosla Burman has been regularly representing private equity funds. Her expertise includes cross-border transactions, technology transfers. The list of those who benefited from Burman’s funding advice includes: Resonance Eduventures (funding from KKR), Osam Dairy (Aavishkaar and Lok Capital), Five Star Business Credits (Morgan Stanley PE), Corona Remedies (Creador Capital), Sheroes (Lumis Partners), Tano Capital (MSH Sarees), ID Fresh Foods (Helion Venture Partners), Somerset Indus Capital (Cygnus Health Care Limited) and Krsnaa Diagnostics, Express Clinics in its strategic joint venture with Davita, Trucksfirst (Saif Capital) and Karadi Path (Pearson Affordable Learning Fund).

Burman has an eclectic choice in music. Her preference of songs, both to sing and listen to, vary from raags to Sufi to ballads to country to soft rock to classical, both eastern and western. Be it the meditative and profound quality of classical music, or the divinity in Sufi music or a blend of oblique poetry and mysterious sound effects of certain genre of rock music, Burman finds peace in different facets of music. Here’s Burman on an unwinding note:

How did you get introduced to music?

I was blessed to get to listen to traditional Indian music in childhood. At a very young age I was found assimilating intricate layakari and started playing the keyboard between 4-7 years of age as an accompanist to my mother who was a top Hindustani classical musician. As a result, my training began at home and soon thereafter at Gandharva Mahavidyalaya.

Is music also a part of your work culture?

I have tried to form and be a part of music bands at the workplace.

Who is your favourite music icon?

From Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Zakir Hussain to Sunidhi Chauhan and AR Rahman to David Gilmour, Mark Knopfler and Adele, each has an uncanny ability to transcend borders.

Who is the entrepreneur you admire?

Azim Premji.

What is your reading list now?

It’s Not the How or the What but the Who by Claudio Fernández-Aráoz.

Which is your favourite sport?

Tennis.

