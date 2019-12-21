Fashion

The Executive Selection: Hackett Autumn/Winter 2019

The Executive Selection: Hackett Autumn/Winter 2019
Image credit: Hackett
Founded in 1983 in London, Hackett made an impression with its debut by merging traditional styles with modern cuts, inspired by the quintessential British attire of the early 20th century.

Source: Hackett

The brand is staying true to its history with its collection for this season, taking in hues of dark blues and beige to convey soft autumn tones, while also featuring two-button suits with vertical stripes for a taller and slimmer look, as well as checkered double-breasted suits to add detail to your wardrobe.

Source: Hackett

There are also a few key pieces you’d want like the tweed jacket, the blazer made from natural wool, and the light down parka that you can use to layer your ensemble.

