In 2020, Technology Will Change the Way Pupil Learn

December 20, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur India

Education is all set to go through a massive change in India in the coming years. There will be a shift from marks-based academic curriculum to life-based overall development. This aims to reduce the gap between what students study and the industries require from them. Technology will serve the objectives of the new education policy that aims to make education affordable for all including free education for girls, developing world-class industrial workforce that strengthens higher education-industry partnership, holistic education that ensures literacy life skills and employability and helping the students who don’t have necessary funds.

Here is a look at some of the education trends that will thrive in 2020 and beyond.

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality (AR) is being used in education especially to impart knowledge of abstract lessons that are difficult to grasp. AR changes the timing and location of learning which keeps dullness at bay that usually settles in an environment that students are subjected to on a daily basis. Time and again professors and teachers have stated that theoretical knowledge alone cannot help in acquiring practical skills. AR helps students break from the mould of passive learning. It helps students perform in virtual practices, engages students with highly interactive exercises as well as shows real-time examples with the help of digital modeling and augmented simulations which make for situation-based learning.

Gaming in Education

Gaming in education provides students the best of both work and play. Video games and educational simulators teach skills such as computer programming, flight training as well as breaks down trick algebra and trigonometric questions into engaging practices. It also helps students imbibe technical skills with reality games that provide an immersive experience through a rich combination of digital technology, real-world game play and strong narrative. Moreover, high definition gaming allows students to build things and look closely at their final outcome to understand what they did right and what went wrong.

Interest-Based Learning

Interest-based learning refers to students pursuing subjects that they are inclined towards. For example, if a student is more into mathematics than science then she will be encouraged to learn more about that subject so that she can excel and not get scolded for doing that well in other subjects. This type of education taps into the inherent passion that the person has for that particular subject.

Social and Emotional Learning

Social and emotional learning helps improve student behavior as it all about ingraining a positive outlook towards society and its members including fellow students, teachers and parents. It fosters better motivation towards learning as well as deeper commitment to school activities. By making everyone feel part of the group it encourages them to participate and share ideas and their beliefs.

Self-Paced Learning

Technology has enabled users to study at their own pace and grasp contents with personalized learning. This removes the pressure of matching their peers and instances of rote learning as students are not studying only for exams but for comprehension that will make their understanding of the subject quite deep. Many institutions have come up with courses and certification programmes that are exclusively taught in online mode which enables students to view recorded lectures, participate in live sessions and study from any location.