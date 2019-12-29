International Sensations Lost Frequencies & Jonas Blue Reveal How They Create Hit Music

Entrepreneur India got in an exclusive chat with these international sensations at Asian's one of the biggest music festivals where they told us about how they create some of the best tracks

December 29, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Music is one thing that can satisfy any soul's appetite. While we just hear it, the disc jockeys put their heart and soul in making a couple of minute tracks. International artists DJ Snake, Lost Frequency & Jonas Blue have built a name for themselves and keep creating the best in this competitive industry. They did something similar at Sunburn Goa 2019, making people go gaga watching their performances. The beats of their music made us shout our lungs out and tap our feet like never before. It wouldn't be wrong to say DJs are the magician and can cast a spell on everyone with their music.

Entrepreneur India got in an exclusive chat with these international sensations at Asia's one of the biggest music festivals where they told us about how they create some of the best tracks.

DJ, songwriter, singer, record producer, and remixer Jonas Blue who is known for making tracks with blends dance with pop music said, “Performing in India is an experience and when it comes to creating music the intention is to create something new always. It’s important to collaborate with people around the world.”

He also makes sure that what he is creating is different to things out there. “It’s about finding new sound and finding new energy to put back into the music,” he added.

When asked about the song making process to Felix De Laet aka Lost Frequencies, the popular Belgian DJ and producer said, “It’s about the kind of music you release the time of it plays an important factor. The kind of music I released gained a lot of popularity among the people. It was the right moment for the right music and since then my name was out there.”

Talking about his music-making process he said, he produces his own track and comes up with new elements. “I try not to sound like different people and make something authentic. You need to be positive about what you are creating and experiment, something I always do,” he added.

Two years ago Felix had also performed at Sunburn with DJ Martin Garrix and the crowd went bonkers to their music. Both Jonas And Felix have a different fan crowd but what’s similar between their creation is that they both believe in creating something different, an art that many DJs tend to forget.

With the biggest music event going on, one can say that both the festival and the artists are truly living up with the philosophies, ‘Live, Love, Dance.’

Also Read:

What Politicians Couldn't Do, DJ Snake Did: Urges Indians To Stay Strong & United