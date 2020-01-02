Franchises

Reasons For Franchisor-Franchisee Conflicts In India

It has been found that structural fluidity and contractual rigidity prove to be most effective in avoiding or resolving conflicts in franchising in India. Read on...
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reasons For Franchisor-Franchisee Conflicts In India
Image credit: Franchise India
Consulting Editor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Franchise businesses are given standardized systems and tools to adhere to, and as a result, have less wiggle room when it comes to being able to implement creative or out-of-the-box strategies and tactics. That is one of the major reasons of conflict between Franchisors and Franchisees. Performance and support in the system is always a constant point of dispute.

Mismatched Expectations

The biggest conflict between franchisor and franchisee is mismatch between expectations and obligations at both ends. New franchisees have very high expectations of ROI in initial years that is unreasonable.

Not Maintaining Operating Standards

Franchisors in India feel that franchisees don’t adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and leads to inconsistency in all the operations.

Inadequate Marketing

Franchisees often complain that Franchisors don’t do adequate marketing for building the brand while franchisors often retort that franchisees are not doing enough local area marketing in their territory. As a whole it becomes a big reason for conflict.

Market Conditions

A number of market environment factors such as dissatisfied customers, raw material vendors, as well as other suppliers, less demand for products or services and recession in the industry are some of the factors that contribute to this conflict.

Failure to Follow the System

Many times, franchisees buck the system and try to do things on their own. Though franchisees can also have excellent ideas to improve the whole system, yet if some of their ideas are completely off-track with the brand values then the franchisors tend to get aggressive with the franchisee.

Failure to Evolve

In the fast-changing world, if the franchisee is too complacent with his business to adapt to changes, he will ultimately become irrelevant and franchisor’s duty is to point that out repeatedly to his partners.

Regulatory Control

In the absence or frequently changing regulatory control by the government, businesses can get wiped out overnight. Many sectors of the franchise world have long complained about government regulations and their restrictive nature. However, the unique problem of the Indian franchise system is that even if everything is in place, you may still have to hang up just because you are on the wrong side of the government policy.

Tight Margins 

Many franchise owners experience tightening profit margins due to external or internal problems. External problems often include a faltering economy, a natural disaster that may increase the cost of raw materials, and a shortage of raw materials while internal problems arise when a company mismanages its costs or employees. For instance, lack of employee training leads to lower employee performance, which increases productivity costs.

Over-Promising

When it comes to franchising the last thing you ever want to be faced with is the claim by a franchisee that you “over-promised and under-delivered.” So, it’s a franchisor’s responsibility to be realistic while making commitments to franchise partners.

KEY TAKEAWAY

TOP 5 CHALLENGES FOR FRANCHISEES

Return on Investment: 30%

Retention of Staff : 20%

Location & Rentals : 15%

Support by Franchisor: 20%

Lack of Creativity: 15%

TOP 5 CHALLENGES OF FRANCHISORS

Under-Performance of Franchisees: 33%

Lack of Adherence to SOPs: 28%

Under-reporting the Business: 20%

Lack of Initiatives to reach out to Local Customers: 12%

Talent Stickiness: 7%

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

FirstCry Has Revamped Baby Apparel Shopping In India

Franchises

Amul's Mantra Of Rapid Expansion Has Yielded Rich Dividends

Franchises

Lakme Salon's Growth Journey Is An Inspiring One