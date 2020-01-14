NSIC Join Hands With Manufacturing Major Mitutoyo South Asia

Mitutoyo South Asia will provide training and machinery in the area of industrial metrology to NSIC students

National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), a government of India enterprise under the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mitutoyo South Asia in New Delhi. According to the MoU, Mitutoyo South Asia will “provide skill manpower to MSME units and create employment by way of providing training on latest technological machines of coordinate measuring machine (CMM)”.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayendra, CMD, NSIC, said, “NSIC is in tune with the changing needs of the world market and is committed to bring the latest technology with world-class service to the MSME sector.”

Mitutoyo South Asia will provide machinery, necessary probing kits and software to NSIC. It will also create a skill development centre at Advanced Training Centre at NSIC wherein the company will impart state-of-the-art training to trainees and provide services to MSME units.

“This Skill Development Centre will bridge the gap between institution and industry in the area of industrial metrology,” said a press statement.

Harrish Bajaj, deputy managing director, Mitutoyo South Asia said, “Our Prime Minister talks about zero defect and that can happen only by concentrating on quality. Large companies have systems and processes in place that SMEs or small manufactures of India are lacking. We aim to provide both training and top class machinery to NSICs.” Mitutoyo South Asia plans to train thousands of students and make them skilled to be easily absorbed in industries.

New Delhi-headquartered Mitutoyo South Asia is the largest manufacturer of precision measuring instruments in the world, having a vast network that spans over 31 different countries.

NSIC has a countrywide network of offices and technical centres. It has also set up training-cum-incubation centre.