You Are Getting Sleepy.

What does your sleep position say about your approach to business?
This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

These three positions are common for entrepreneurs, according to Samuel V. Dunkell, psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, sleep clinician, director of Insomnia Medical Services and author of Goodbye Insomnia, Hello Sleep (Dell Publishing) and Sleep Positions (out of print).

Prone. You feel vulnerable unless you can take charge of as many aspects of your life as possible. You don't like surprises, and are punctual, detail-oriented and organized. Usually people who are good with finances sleep in this position.

Royal. You exude an aura of self-confidence and security. You have a strong personality and are willing to accept anything the world offers you, and in turn seek to impress the world. Entrepreneurs who sleep in this position are good at sales.

Combination prone/full fetal. You're highly creative and productive. You like to organize your life and your business around dependable patterns. You seek security, and are therefore less likely to take risks.

