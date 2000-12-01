My Start-Up Failed

Failure loves company; this company loves failure.

December 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you've ever felt failure beating down your image and your pride, have we got the place for you. Nicholas Hall's mission is to let people know failing is nothing to be ashamed of. The 31-year-old founder of Startupfailures.com, the launching pad for "bouncing back," should know. He's on his third start-up. No worries, though: The beauty of Startupfailures.com, launched in May, is that entrepreneurs from all walks can consult with coaches and experts, vent on discussion boards and even show off their newfound insights by submitting "Lessons Learned."

There's a catch to the failure cachet: In entrepreneurial hotbeds like Silicon Valley or Boston, failing is viewed as understandable, but if you're on the outskirts, the opportunity and desire to make a comeback might not be as prevalent.

But more important than culture is attitude. "A lot of people identify with the results they produce, and think if their business is failing, they're failing," says Hall, who chose his site's name to remove the stigma from the "f" word. "But the only true failure is never trying. Having that attitude makes it easier to bounce back."