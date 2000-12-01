Hot Employee: Chief Privacy Officer

Should you hire one of these people for your business?

December 1, 2000 1 min read

December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

It's almost 2001-do you know where your personal information is? The privacy issue is starting to spark public outrage. According to a study by The Pew Internet & American Life Project, 94 percent of Internet users want to punish firms and their executives when they violate users' privacy.

Consequently, cutting-edge companies of all sizes are making the chief privacy officer (CPO) position the new hire. Developing privacy policies and strategies? It's all in a day's work for your trusty CPO.