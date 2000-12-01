Ring My Bell

When your e-customers ask for help, is anyone there to answer?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Just as in the world of brick-and-mortar, customer service can make or break your e-business. Yet dealing with customers online presents a daunting set of challenges. A recent survey conducted by Jupiter Research revealed 72 percent of online buyers cite customer service as a critical factor in their online shopping satisfaction, but only 41 percent are satisfied with the service they've received.

A variety of customer service solutions are hitting the Web to mend this weak link in the e-commerce chain. Busy netpreneurs are finding two types of third-party services useful: sans humans or humans included. Either way, the aim is to reduce expensive support phone calls and piles of unanswered e-mail.

Virtual customer support presents a low-cost, low-personnel option, but functionality is limited. Approaches range from the use of Interactive Voice Response systems to cartoon assistants. Somewhere in the middle are services like Ask Jeeves' natural language technology-essentially the same as the Ask Jeeves search engine, but applied to customer service on participating sites.

The top choice for online human-assisted customer service is chat. Chat offers the advantage of real-time interaction accessible directly from businesses' Web sites. Companies like LivePerson offer this high-tech Internet version of a traditional call center. Although the costs have to be closely examined, one-on-one service is the ideal for customer support.

A June 2000 study by Datamonitor reported a loss of $6.1 billion in online sales due to poor customer service in 1999. That figure indicates that top-level service isn't a luxury; it's a necessity that pays off in added sales and repeat customers.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market