Entrepreneurship

Prof Saras D. Sarasvathy Talks About Effectuation in Entrepreneurship

In a conversation with Prathibha Sastry, Sarasvathy talks about what piqued her interest in entrepreneurship and how she has incorporated the lessons in academics
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Prof Saras D. Sarasvathy Talks About Effectuation in Entrepreneurship
Image credit: Prathibha Sastry
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship is the buzzword of 20th century. Everyone wants to try their hand at starting and building a business or just do something innovative to escape the rut of their daily jobs. But what does it take to become an entrepreneur? Can entrepreneurship be taught?

To understand this, Prathibha Sastry gets in a conversation with a well-known academician and expert in the field of entrepreneurship, Prof Saras D. Sarasvathy, Paul Hammaker Professor at The Darden School, University of Virginia and the Jamuna Raghavan Chair at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Prof. Sarasvathy talks about what piqued her interest in entrepreneurship and how she has incorporated the lessons in academics.

Prof Sarasvathy has authored the book Effectuation: Elements of Entrepreneurial Expertise, which was nominated for the 2009 Terry Book Award by the Academy of Management.

Effectuation is widely acclaimed as a rigorous framework for understanding the creation and growth of new organizations and markets. Peter Drucker said, “The best way to create the future is to predict it”. But as the future proves to be largely unpredictable, Effectuation serves entrepreneurs by providing a way to control it.  It is backed by scientific research with observations on situations of uncertainty.

Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Lessons In Entrepreneurship

Prof Sarasvathy explains that effectuation refers to the lessons that expert entrepreneurs learnt while building their ventures. Expert entrepreneurs here refer to not just successful entrepreneurs but those who are well experienced having been through every stage of building successful ventures. What essentially distinguishes them from the rest is the journey they have faced in entrepreneurship, ranging from failure to success and the lessons and insights that they have gained along the way.

The lessons learnt by expert entrepreneurs help them develop new modes of thinking as well as new techniques and approaches, which do not rely on predicting the future, but instead focus on creating a particular outcome in the future by working with the available details that are within our control.

Professor Saras D. Sarasvathy has conducted research on various ‘expert entrepreneurs’, which shows that the lessons learnt by these ‘experts’ are not just a result of their individual levels of success or success in their respective fields, but are a direct result of entrepreneurship itself.

For her experiment, Sarasvathy reached out to various ‘expert entrepreneurs’ from different fields and made them all tackle the same decision making problems that entrepreneurs face. She was able to gather the following data from her experiment’s findings. 

Affordable Loss and Visionary Entrepreneurs

Affordable loss deals are a great business idea, but the universal problem remains: how do you get people to invest their time and money? While one may have a novel idea as well as a means for venture creation, the operation is not complete without partners who are invested in the business. In this episode, Professor Saras D. Sarasvathy explores this key aspect of effectuation, which is effectively persuading other parties to get them to work with you. 

Limitation of Ideas and Effectuation

Does effectuation limit the kinds of ideas that you can pursue? Certain limitations, like financial, based on skill or other factors, can deter you from pursing ideas but professor Sarasvathy distinguishes between the two types of limitations that arise based on whether one pursues the idea causally or effectually.

In the former, when an idea leads to limitations, one must seek to overcome them and chase after the desired outcome in order to move ahead. The latter, however, propounds that only those things that can be controlled must be dealt with, instead of trying to overcome every limitation. Hence, the method of facing and dealing with limitations depends on the approach one takes to pursue an idea.

Nine Dragon Paper Company

The episode highlights a unique situation that the Nine Dragon Paper Company has created by means of an affordable loss deal, where the success of the business guarantees an eventual profit and a novel business idea, but a failure would not lead to a drastic disadvantage, as the costs of failure are low.

The creator and her partner have created a unique business idea that is both profitable and environmentally friendly, by recycling old cartons that people would pay to dispose of. The problem of transportation is solved by affordable loss deals. This is favourable to both the company as well as the owners of the shipping container as both parties have a lot to gain if successful and very little to lose if the business is ultimately a failure as the initial investment is affordable.

Syndicated from The PS Show (www.thepsshow.com)

Also Read: Chargebee's Krish Subramanian On SaaS and Value Metrics

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurship

Why Some Entrepreneurs Will Never Make It — But Here's How You Can

Entrepreneurship

18 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

Entrepreneurship

4 Teachings of Guru Nanak Relevant to Entrepreneurs Today