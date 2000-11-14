Uniglobe.com Named Exclusive Cruise Provider to Leading Canadian Web Site

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seattle-Online travel cruise specialist Uniglobe.com announced a strategic relationship that will see the company provide fulfillment services and a private-labeled version of its award-winning cruise Web site to Tripeze.com Inc., a leading Canadian online travel company. Uniglobe.com has licensed its cruise site to Tripeze.com and will pay a referral fee to Tripeze.com for all cruises sold to their customers.

The company has been receiving interest from a number of Web sites looking to add cruise product, a user-friendly booking engine, and fulfillment services.

"The relationship with Tripeze.com allows Uniglobe.com to service additional customers in the Canadian market and also gives Uniglobe.com increased exposure to the growing cruise customer base at Tripeze.com," said Michael Dauberman, executive vice president for Uniglobe.com.

From the Cruise tab on www.tripeze.com, shoppers now have a direct link into a cruise site developed and maintained by Uniglobe.com. The site performs the same range of services that Uniglobe.com provides customers on its own www.uniglobe.com cruise site, including a selection of cruise bookings and customer services. Tripeze.com customers have the option to book cruises by destination or cruise line, review specials and read expert advice for first-time cruisers. In addition, they can examine frequently asked questions and answers about specials that may interest them.

Uniglobe.com's Cruise Control booking engine and its Web site were recognized earlier this month as the best in the entire online cruise business by Gomez, a U.S. firm that analyzes e-commerce Web sites all over the world and then ranks them according to their industry based on a comprehensive set of objective criteria.-PRNewswire

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market