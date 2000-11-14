Uniglobe.com Named Exclusive Cruise Provider to Leading Canadian Web Site

<b></b>

November 14, 2000 2 min read

Seattle-Online travel cruise specialist Uniglobe.com announced a strategic relationship that will see the company provide fulfillment services and a private-labeled version of its award-winning cruise Web site to Tripeze.com Inc., a leading Canadian online travel company. Uniglobe.com has licensed its cruise site to Tripeze.com and will pay a referral fee to Tripeze.com for all cruises sold to their customers.

The company has been receiving interest from a number of Web sites looking to add cruise product, a user-friendly booking engine, and fulfillment services.

"The relationship with Tripeze.com allows Uniglobe.com to service additional customers in the Canadian market and also gives Uniglobe.com increased exposure to the growing cruise customer base at Tripeze.com," said Michael Dauberman, executive vice president for Uniglobe.com.

From the Cruise tab on www.tripeze.com, shoppers now have a direct link into a cruise site developed and maintained by Uniglobe.com. The site performs the same range of services that Uniglobe.com provides customers on its own www.uniglobe.com cruise site, including a selection of cruise bookings and customer services. Tripeze.com customers have the option to book cruises by destination or cruise line, review specials and read expert advice for first-time cruisers. In addition, they can examine frequently asked questions and answers about specials that may interest them.

Uniglobe.com's Cruise Control booking engine and its Web site were recognized earlier this month as the best in the entire online cruise business by Gomez, a U.S. firm that analyzes e-commerce Web sites all over the world and then ranks them according to their industry based on a comprehensive set of objective criteria.-PRNewswire