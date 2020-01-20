This Phone-Tracking App Helps Busy Professionals Protect Their Families

GeoZilla keeps your family safe when you can't be there.

January 20, 2020 2 min read

No matter how busy you are as an entrepreneur, you always want to look out for family. Of course, that's easier said than done when you're at the office for 60 hours every week, and your kids aren't exactly forthcoming with where they're going to be on Friday night. To stay on the safe side, use GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator & Tracker.

With 4 stars on Google Play and 4.5 stars on the App Store, GeoZilla is one of the most trusted phone trackers on the market. They're on a mission to offer peace of mind to families worldwide by designing safety features that are easy to use and easy to act upon. GeoZilla offers smart location sharing, emergency alerts, and constant monitoring so you know where your kids have been during the day and when things suddenly don't look right. It works proactively to inform you when family members have left or arrived safely somewhere or even when someone is speeding or using their phone while driving. Plus, you can stay in touch with the whole family via the messaging console to check in throughout the day.

GeoZilla helps you protect your family while you're building your business empire. Normally, a lifetime subscription is $300 but you can get one for just $29 today.