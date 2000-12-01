A Penny Saved

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Don't say you don't have the time it takes to save money. Sure, shop-ping around to save a penny on long-distance phone charges or a half-cent per kilowatt-hour on electricity is time-consuming drudgery. But what if you could do it all in just a couple of clicks of the mouse? It's a deal that's hard to sneer at, and it can be found at a growing number of Web sites that aim to make shopping for utility services in a deregulated marketplace both fast and money-saving.

Case in point: LowerMyBills.com, which, at a recent glance, revealed easy ways to cut long-distance charges below 5 cents per minute and save a few bucks per month on electricity. It also offered up money-saving options for cellular phone accounts, auto insurance and credit cards. A real plus here: Just fax your bills to LowerMyBills, and its staff will hunt for smart money-saving deals that suit your specific circumstances. There's no charge for this personal service. Essential.com-which bills itself as "Your Energy and Communications Marketplace!"-offers much the same benefits, as does GetConnected.com.

Which is best? It depends on your geographical area. But if you want to save big bucks with just a few minutes' time, all these sites are worth a stop. Note: In most cases, both business and residential accounts can be provided through these energy portals, so don't forget to look for cost savings for both.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom (Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.

