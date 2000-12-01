Search Me

When you're searching the Web for information, ask this genie for help.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Stumped in a search for a bit of information on the Net? Head to GenieKnows.com, a metatool that aggregates results from a mind-boggling 24 search engines (from AltaVista to WebCrawler). No two search engines use exactly the same database, and pages that show up in one don't necessarily show up in another. Let GenieKnows hunt through all 24 and, odds are, if it's to be found on the Web, you'll be pointed in the right direction.

Still not seeing what you need? Try FindArticles.com, a search engine that sorts through the full text of articles in more than 300 magazines and journals. Some pay services do much the same, but this tool is absolutely free. Indexed publications range from Academy of Management Review through Writer's Digest. It's an eclectic assortment, and what you want to know could be found here with a mouse click or two.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom (Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market