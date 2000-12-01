When you're searching the Web for information, ask this genie for help.

December 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Stumped in a search for a bit of information on the Net? Head to GenieKnows.com, a metatool that aggregates results from a mind-boggling 24 search engines (from AltaVista to WebCrawler). No two search engines use exactly the same database, and pages that show up in one don't necessarily show up in another. Let GenieKnows hunt through all 24 and, odds are, if it's to be found on the Web, you'll be pointed in the right direction.

Still not seeing what you need? Try FindArticles.com, a search engine that sorts through the full text of articles in more than 300 magazines and journals. Some pay services do much the same, but this tool is absolutely free. Indexed publications range from Academy of Management Review through Writer's Digest. It's an eclectic assortment, and what you want to know could be found here with a mouse click or two.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom (Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.