Growth Strategies

Wide World Of Exports

If you're looking for distributors, this matchmaking site may be just what you need.
This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Let's say you make ice wine (a relatively exotic specialty beverage) in Seattle, but you dream about having distributors in Singapore and India. Well, stop dreaming and log on to DistributorMatch.com, a site that aims to be a matchmaker between manufacturers and distributors. The site has worldwide coverage and includes manufacturers and distributors of just about everything. What's it cost? For now, enrollment and matchmaking are free of charge, and that makes this a no-lose proposition. Log in, hunt around, and you might just land sales in countries where you'd never thought it possible.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom (Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.

