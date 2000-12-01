Pocket Pro

Mind @ work's Digital Wallet palm-sized storage device

December 1, 2000

Street price: $499

Add 6GB of extra storage to your mobile gear with the Digital Wallet. This Palm-sized storage device, which is powered by a Motorola ColdFire microprocessor and a Toshiba hard drive, can be used to store whatever you want-from space-sensitive documents like presentations and spreadsheets to digital images and music files. The Digital Wallet, which comes with NiMH rechargeable batteries and a docking station, weighs a mere 12 ounces and supports a variety of flash memory cards and memory sticks. Compatible with Windows 98/2000 and Mac OS 8.6 or higher, it comes with a standard USB interface. ArcSoft's MediaBrowser 2000 and Rutilus' SmartBack JR, a backup management and synchronizing system, come bundled. Even better, it comes in translucent blue, gray or black.