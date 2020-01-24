Get In Gear: Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2 builds on the success of its predecessor with all new features, including an on-device microphone.

January 24, 2020 1 min read

If you depend on Spotify to keep you moving, you’ll love the Spotify app experience, which allows premium subscribers to control music, podcasts, and so much more. If the music streaming service isn’t your thing, don’t worry. Versa 2 can store and play more than 300 songs from your personal music library.

Additionally, Versa 2 works hard while you rest with improved sleep features. The smartwatch gives you up to five days of battery life, unless it’s on the “always on” mode, which promises two days of battery life. Fitbit Versa 2 boasts a larger AMOLED display with crisp color rendering, and its aluminium casing pairs with an array of silicone bands to keep you healthy and stylish.

