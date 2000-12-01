Get Connected

Auctiontec's USB InternetPhone Wizard

December 1, 2000 1 min read

USB InternetPhone Wizard



Actiontec



(800) 371-0442



www.actiontec.com



Street price: $99.95

Take advantage of Internet telephony with the USB InternetPhone Wizard, a hardware solution that lets you connect phone calls (including long-distance calls) from wired or portable phones over the Web. Compatible with all ITSPs (Internet Telephony Service Providers), including Net2Phone, the InternetPhone Wizard supports dial-up, DSL, cable and ISDN connections. It even allows you to switch back and forth between multiple lines or DSL connections using the I-Phone Switch. Requirements include 16MB RAM, a CD-ROM drive, an analog telephone and a LAN or modem-based Internet connection. The USB InternetPhone Wizard is compatible with Windows 98/98SE/2000 and comes bundled with USB InternetPhone Wizard Communications software.