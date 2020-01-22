This Software Technology Firm is Reshaping the Asset Management Industry

Wealth, using artificial intelligence and machine learning, is resolving market issues through high-tech applications

Artificial intelligence (AI) innovations have already integrated into our lives in small ways. But it’s about to get even more interesting. There is a high chance that future developments in AI will create more jobs, make lives safer and add substance to human experiences.

One such company which is bringing about change by providing solutions for trading strategies using AI and machine learning (ML) is RISE Wealth Technologies. Founder Stefan Tittel has been resolving market issues through high-tech applications for a while now. In fact, his venture RISE, a software technology company, started when he decided to build an AI software to tackle the core problem of funding in the market. In a recent interview, he stated that the idea of AI and ML is exciting for him. It is quite obvious that he is ready to go deeper into these concepts and craft better solutions.

While studying the basic idea behind RISE Technologies, one can find that the corporation has embarked upon a path to reinvent asset management through a self-learning AI trading programme. “I can see $12-plus billion institutional capital flowing into RISE strategies over the next five years,” Tittel says confidently.

So, what makes Tittel so sure about the success of his strategy?

Even though RISE is the brainchild of Tittel, it came into being with the help of a team of serial entrepreneurs. They designed RISE to to make it the next big thing in the asset management industry. To achieve this goal, they recruited a team of developers, quants, traders and mathematicians. The company has seen an investment of $11 million so far. The team aims to establish a self-learning trading system that uses ML and AI for constant improvement.

AI to Ease the Work of Financial Analysts

Typically, financial analysts have to take care of intensive workloads. As the corporate world expands, the task spectrum of analysts also continues to grow. They have to research trading ideas for the financial market. Along with that, they must also test, validate and implement new ideas.

Tittel believes that this evaluation is an integral step in the process. Financial analysts must conduct thorough desk and field research. It helps people to come up with a framework that they can start working on.

AI will Impact Trading Strategies

RISE’s patent-pending platform aims to bring about an optimistic impact on the development of trading strategies. And the current RISE engine is proving it. It contains price data from over ten years along with hundreds of statistical indicators. Also, it uses 36 server cores to process terabytes of new data in real time.

Such massive computing power indicates that soon tech companies may take the asset management industry to a whole new level. “At RISE, we strongly believe that the largest asset manager of the future will be a tech company,” Tittel says.

Apart from processing, the implementation of AI into trading is also expected to transform the investment strategies. Asset managers and investors will use automated and data-driven algorithms to make trading decisions. These will have a computing capacity that is multiple times more than that of human beings, claims Tittel.

AI will Impact Portfolio Management and Optimization

Investors come across multiple risks during their trading activities. Evaluating and resolving these may be quite tough for humans, given that the financial landscape is expanding rapidly.

However, the application of an AI programme will provide them with a chance to design a perfect strategic design, according to Tittel. Predictive forecasting of long-term price movements and some other factors will enable investors to make correct decisions.

Taking the Lead to Reshape Asset Management Through AI

Asset management industries can reap substantial benefits through the implementation of AI. Tittel says the company is fully aware of the drastic changes happening in financial institutions. Changing demographics, increasing customer expectations, disruptive digital tech and tight regulations have set the stage for a modification in trading strategies. Embracing new technologies such as ML and AI may help to unlock massive benefits for the financial sector.

With the strong principles of the founder and creative solutions of the tech team, the company claims that it is going to create waves in the financial sector. They warmly welcome new investors on board, and they are quite positive that they will soon turn into an inspirational story within the asset management industry.