Mighty Mouse Pad

MySmart.com's MySmart Pad

December 1, 2000 1 min read

(877) 778-8714



www.mysmart.com



Street price: $19.95

Surfing the Web just got a little easier. Now you can launch your favorite sites at the touch of a button, thanks to mysmart.com's "smart" mouse pad. The 20 buttons on the mysmart pad offer instant access to your bookmarked sites and Yahoo! e-mail; the only catch is that some of the buttons are preprogrammed and can't be customized, directing you to mysmart.com partner sites or to special offers from e-tailers like Gap, Toys "R" Us and Barnes & Noble. Requirements include Microsoft Windows 98/2000, an available USB port, a CD-ROM drive, a Pentium 75MHz or higher processor, 16MB RAM and 100MB free hard-disk space.