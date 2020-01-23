Email

Mailcastr Helps You Manage Your Email and Get More Done

This Gmail extension makes following up and interacting with customers easier than ever.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Mailcastr Helps You Manage Your Email and Get More Done
Image credit: Bruce Mars
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're running a business, you have a dozen things to juggle at any given time. Between pitching potential clients, handling payroll, paying taxes, making business decisions, and everything else, wondering if somebody has read your email should be the least of your worries. Mailcastr is your email ally so you can keep your focus elsewhere.

Mailcastr is a Google Chrome and Gmail extension that makes managing your email easier than ever. It tracks your emails so you know when messages you've sent are read and when people click on your links. Beyond that, Mailcastr gives you a dashboard with historical data like readers' devices and location information, making it as valuable for pitching clients as it is for sending mass emails from a personal address.

With real-time notifications, you can respond to reader actions immediately, be it sending a follow up to close a deal or sending a coupon code to readers who ignored your first one. Plus, Mailcastr neither accesses your mailbox nor tracks your activities, so all of your data remains secure and private.

Make your email the least of your worries. A lifetime subscription to Mailcastr is 80 percent off at just $59 now. A one-year subscription is 40% off at just $36.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Email

Put an End to Inbox Anxiety with Clean Email

Email

Spend Less Time in Gmail with This Genius Optimization Tool

Email

Email Killing Your Productivity? Here Are 9 Ways to Fight Back.