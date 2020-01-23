Mailcastr Helps You Manage Your Email and Get More Done

This Gmail extension makes following up and interacting with customers easier than ever.

January 23, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're running a business, you have a dozen things to juggle at any given time. Between pitching potential clients, handling payroll, paying taxes, making business decisions, and everything else, wondering if somebody has read your email should be the least of your worries. Mailcastr is your email ally so you can keep your focus elsewhere.

Mailcastr is a Google Chrome and Gmail extension that makes managing your email easier than ever. It tracks your emails so you know when messages you've sent are read and when people click on your links. Beyond that, Mailcastr gives you a dashboard with historical data like readers' devices and location information, making it as valuable for pitching clients as it is for sending mass emails from a personal address.

With real-time notifications, you can respond to reader actions immediately, be it sending a follow up to close a deal or sending a coupon code to readers who ignored your first one. Plus, Mailcastr neither accesses your mailbox nor tracks your activities, so all of your data remains secure and private.

Make your email the least of your worries. A lifetime subscription to Mailcastr is 80 percent off at just $59 now. A one-year subscription is 40% off at just $36.