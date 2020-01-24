BDAM Partners With Zapaygo.com To Enhance Crypto Adoption

The collaboration will allow consumers and merchants to pre-order items across 900,000 stores and global brands.

Over the past few years, blockchain technology has received a lot of attention, growing it beyond the admiration of Bitcoin enthusiasts, and into the financial experts and investors' popular discussion tables. This is a testament to the stories of JPMorgan and Facebook exploring possible ways to implement this technology to improve service delivery.

In almost all business sectors and industries, the positive impact of blockchain has been uniquely felt. Though blockchain is more prevalent in the financial and service payment market, its influence is rapidly increasing in other sectors such as healthcare, supply chain, defense, politics, real estate, legal industry and education, among others.

While it is true that the overall industry recorded a significant growth during the last decade, yet when it comes to acceptability and mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, the industry still struggles. In the last few years, the crypto industry focused on creation of coins or tokens, launching new ICOs and STOs and giving people dreams and hopes. However, many companies who focused only on the creation of currencies, failed to rollout blockchain products for deployment in the real-life marketplace.

A Project of BDAM Foundation Aiming Change

British Digital Asset Management (BDAM), a project of BDAM Foundation, is aiming to change this by creating a complete financial ecosystem which consists of decentralized banking, trading, a crypto payment gateway, a dedicated decentralized application (dApp) distribution store, and a remittance engine.

In this pursuit, BDAM has already launched a hybrid crypto asset exchange BDAMX that allows trading in EOS, ETH, BTC and USD markets simultaneously. Similarly, it has launched BDAMPay which allows users to spend their cryptocurrencies across merchants and e-commerce platforms. Recently, the BDAM management signed a collaboration deal with Zapaygo to allow consumers and merchants to pre-order items across 900,000 stores and global brands.

Both BDAM and Zapaygo recognized the immediate need to focus on paving the way for mass deployment of crypto and blockchain solutions in the real world, so that everyday consumers can start to actively use and spend cryptocurrencies and fiat at more than 900,000 stores, hotels, restaurants, stadiums and venues. Zapaygo also has strategic partnerships with The NEC Group (Europe’s largest leisure and events company with 7 million annual visitors and over 750 events a year) and Verteda (the EPOS system of The NEC Group and the majority of high profile football clubs and concert arenas in the UK, Verteda has on average 1 million transactions per month), which will help the BDAMPay users spend their crypto holdings across a variety of industries.

When asked about the vision and the partnership, BDAM CEO, Jaian Cuttari said, “With the ecosystem offered by BDAM, it certainly has the potential to simplify spending of crypto in the real world. BDAM’s latest partnership with Zapaygo is going to help both companies serve customer needs while leading the effort in this industry towards real world implementation of cryptocurrency.”

According to Zapaygo CEO, Elliot Hall, “This partnership will help reach the realization of a vision of a world where people can start spending crypto currency in everyday places.”

“Imagine having access to over a thousand food stores, restaurants, cafes, bars, concerts and much more: all ready to accept your crypto currencies and that too at a priority. This is what we hope to achieve with Zapaygo and BDAM.” Elliot Hall added.