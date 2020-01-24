Carpooling

Nearly Half of Total Carpoolers Using Quick Ride Are Women: Report

The 45 per cent riders are mainly from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kerala, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata
Image credit: Shutterstock
Daily office commute is one of the most relatable hassles we face. Dealing with the office going crowd in public transports or spending huge sums to afford comfortable cab ride consumes half of the energy of office goers. However, carpooling offers an easy solution to this hassle. 

While ridepooling is increasing popular in India, safe and secure services provided by operators is also ensuring that the idea is adopted by women as well. According to data provided by Bengaluru-based ridepooling start-up Quick Ride, 45 per cent of its total active carpoolers in India are women. The riders are mainly from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kerala, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.

Carpooling essentially involves people going in the same direction or destination share vehicle. This method not only saves time and money but also ensures that lesser number of vehicles run on the road.

Credit: Quick Ride

“We have all heard that carpooling is the way to go. As a woman traveling 20 km every day, Quick Ride app is a boon. The app matches users with verified and dignified car-poolers, including women-only carpooling option,” said KNM Rao, CEO and co-founder, Quick Ride.

Quick Ride Data Insights

For the study,  the carpooling and bikepooling start-up analyzed usage statistics across 9 cities and identified key indicators that reflect the growing popularity of carpooling as an alternative mode of sustainable mobility.  

According to the data collected, about 300,000 women in Bengaluru prefer carpooling as a mode of transportation. Bengaluru is also leading the way in adoption of car-pooling as an alternative transport option with 800,000 km carpooled in a day. Chennai has claimed the second position by sharing 180,000 kilometers in a day. 

While Mumbai and Kerala recorded an average of 20 and 22 kilometers carpooling in a day, Chennai covered an average of 18 kilometers through carpooling. 

Need for Ride-Sharing 

According to a report named Unlocking Cities, published by Uber and BCG, ridesharing can help to reduce congestion by 17-31 per cent and optimize infrastructure investment. The report showed that in India, congestion is estimated to cost $22 billion per year to the four metro cities namely, Delhi ,Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. 

At a time when pollution levels are increasing and natural resources are depleting, shift in mobility has now become an extremely important dialogue. According to a report by NITI Aayog, the shift to shared-mobility will enable efficient asset utilization by transitioning from a model of ownership of private assets to usership of shared assets. “Shared mobility has the potential to displace private vehicle ownership, which is typically costly, inequitable and inefficient in comparison. This (shared mobility) could unlock a transportation future that is more affordable, reliable, clean and efficient,” the report noted.   

Currently in India, apart from Quick Ride, other players in this space are sRide and BlaBlaCar, among others. Cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Meru also provide ride-sharing services.

