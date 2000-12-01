New Releases

Reviews of Mangosoft's Cachelink Pro, Deerfield.com's WinGate 4.0, and Sygate Technologies' Sygate Personal Firewall 2.1
This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

High speed at low cost? If you want high-speed access, you've got to pay for high-speed access, right? Mangosoft (www.mangosoft.com) says you don't. The company's Cachelink Pro is designed to make the Internet access from a typical 56Kbps modem up to 160 times faster. Cachelink Pro works by "gathering" the information from commonly viewed Web pages and storing it inside your local area network. These pages are available to other users instantly, speeding the delivery and freeing up bandwidth. Prices start at $280 (street) for a five-user version and range up to $1,900 for a 100-user version.

Do-it-yourself networking: You need Internet access for several computers, but you don't need the costs. WinGate 4.0, the latest upgrade to Deerfield.com's software, can network multiple users, allowing them to share a single Internet connection. The application acts as a general proxy server, so each workstation doesn't need its own IP address. It works with both PCs and Macs, and with DSL, cable modem or dial-up connections. Available in three versions-Home, Standard and Pro-WinGate 4.0 starts at $39.95 (street) for a three-user home version. Prices go as high as $950 for a Pro, unlimited-user version. Visit www.deerfield.com for details.

Help with hackers: Your staff is spread out, and you don't have the means to keep them all protected by your firewall. Sygate Technologies (www.sygate.com) allows them to build their own firewalls-for free. The company has released its Sygate Personal Firewall software in a free, personal use version. Version 2.1 acts as a personal firewall, guarding against hackers, Trojan Horses and other intrusions. The product is available for download from the company's Web site.

Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

