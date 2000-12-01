Urge To Merge

M&A services: not just for the big guys anymore
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

After years of feasting on corporate America's desire for mergers and acquisitions, many financial Web sites are offering M&A services to entrepreneurs.

CapitalKey Advisors Inc. has formed partnerships with Merrill Lynch & Co. and FleetBoston Financial to take over M&A deals that the financial giants couldn't afford to handle. "It's hard to make money on very small transactions," says Neal Goldman, a CapitalKey founder and managing partner.

CapitalKey hopes to profit as a go-between for business owners and investors by squeezing cost out of the M&A process. The company collects and packages information that investors need-and uses technology to reduce costs.

Goldman's job got a little easier when the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act became law. Now, CapitalKey can have investors electronically sign confidentiality agreements, speeding dissemination of deal info.

And the trend is likely to grow, as banks warm to CapitalKey steering business their way. "[M&A is] attractive [for banks] in that it's an additional way to cross-sell their services to their existing customer base," says Joe Morford, a San Francisco financial services analyst at Dain Rauscher Wessels, a full-service securities firm. That bodes well for partnering with major banks. Now the only question is, Are you ready to sell?

Freelance writer Chris Sandlund is a former editor of Success and Home Office Computing magazines.

Contact Sources

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market