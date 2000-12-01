Factoring In

Consolidation in factoring may help entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When elephants dance, mice get squashed. So The Wall Street Journal implied in a May story about the impact on entrepreneurs of consolidation in the factoring industry. Not so, says Bruce Jones, deputy executive director of the Commercial Finance Association. While there are fewer big players in factoring, says Jones, "smaller factors have been growing like gangbusters."

Factors, which provide cash in exchange for a slice of uncollected book income, actually increased their volume from $76 billion in 1998 to $80.12 billion in 1999. What's more, says Jones, consolidation layoffs provide talent for new start-ups in the industry.

"It's a growing business," agrees Daniel J. Borgia, an associate professor who's studied factoring at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida. He's seen more and more independent factors enter the industry over the past 15 years.

Although their fees can be high (2 to 7 percent of the invoices' value per month), Jones says new players are expanding factoring's boundaries beyond traditional niches in the garment and toy industries. "They can go into frozen fish, fresh flowers and services like trucking," he says.

With so many options, entrepreneurs should be the ones dancing for joy.

Freelance writer Chris Sandlund is a former editor of Success and Home Office Computing magazines.

Contact Source

  • Commercial Finance Association, (212) 594-3490, www.cfa.com

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market