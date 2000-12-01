Need financing? Check out this site that administers SBA loan programs.

Need a cash infusion, but you've been turned down by mainstream lenders? Give borrowing a try at Business Lenders LLC's Web site, which administers SBA loan programs and says it takes a more open-minded and creative approach to financing small businesses than do big banks. An easy online "test drive" promises to tell you whether you're eligible in five minutes. Note: Always check our interest rates and loan terms before signing any deals, anywhere. Scope out the marketplace with a stop at BankRate Monitor (www.bankrate.com/brm/biz_home.asp).