Yoga

A Travel Yoga Mat That's Lightweight for Your Commute and Less Than $100

The Manduka pro® is a leap forward in yoga mat portability.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Travel Yoga Mat That's Lightweight for Your Commute and Less Than $100
Image credit: Manduka
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're an urban yogi, you know how much effort it can take to get to your favorite 6:30 p.m. power class. From doing a quick change at your office to carting around a heavy yoga mat from one subway stop to another, it can be so annoying and cumbersome to get there that more often than not, you wind up skipping the class (and a much-needed savasana) altogether. Instead of renting well-used mats covered in other people's sweat (gross), check out this Manduka pro® travel yoga mat instead. It's ultra lightweight and perfect for any commute — whether you're biking, using public transportation or driving.

This travel mat is similar in texture and performance to the brand's well-received PRO mat (which costs $100+), the Manduka pro® travel is slimmer, perfectly portable and sports a much more affordable price tag. You can roll the mat up and stick it in your bag or even fold it up and put it in your backpack — it also can fit into a suitcase in case you're traveling for work and want to check out a local studio. Worried about the mat being too thin? Just bring an extra towel for some extra padding or use a blanket if your studio includes them as props. 

Don't sacrifice the peace of mind you get from daily practice just because your mat is heavy — this travel-size mat offers the same functionality for much less than a full-sized mat. Get this Manduka pro® travel yoga mat for $68. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Yoga

Detroit, Seattle and Milwaukee Are Included in the 10 Best Cities for Starting a Yoga Studio

Yoga

Om at the Office: This Mobile Yoga Studio Stretches Limbs and Bottom Lines

Starting a Business

Spot the Latest Trends