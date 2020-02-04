A Travel Yoga Mat That's Lightweight for Your Commute and Less Than $100

The Manduka pro® is a leap forward in yoga mat portability.

February 4, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're an urban yogi, you know how much effort it can take to get to your favorite 6:30 p.m. power class. From doing a quick change at your office to carting around a heavy yoga mat from one subway stop to another, it can be so annoying and cumbersome to get there that more often than not, you wind up skipping the class (and a much-needed savasana) altogether. Instead of renting well-used mats covered in other people's sweat (gross), check out this Manduka pro® travel yoga mat instead. It's ultra lightweight and perfect for any commute — whether you're biking, using public transportation or driving.

This travel mat is similar in texture and performance to the brand's well-received PRO mat (which costs $100+), the Manduka pro® travel is slimmer, perfectly portable and sports a much more affordable price tag. You can roll the mat up and stick it in your bag or even fold it up and put it in your backpack — it also can fit into a suitcase in case you're traveling for work and want to check out a local studio. Worried about the mat being too thin? Just bring an extra towel for some extra padding or use a blanket if your studio includes them as props.

Don't sacrifice the peace of mind you get from daily practice just because your mat is heavy — this travel-size mat offers the same functionality for much less than a full-sized mat. Get this Manduka pro® travel yoga mat for $68.