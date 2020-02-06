News and Trends

Entries Invited For Dubai Internet City's Floating Pitch Startup Competition At STEP 2020

Dubai Internet City is inviting entrepreneurs with the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges representing leading entities such as Qualcomm, Roland Berger and more.
Image credit: STEP
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Internet City is offering entrepreneurs with the opportunity to take their startups to the next level with a one of a kind pitch competition at this year's STEP Conference.

Set to establish the Emirate’s status as the leading tech and talent hub in the region, Floating Pitch has been billed as a competition for tech entrepreneurs and startups that will be launched at STEP Conference from February 11-12, 2020 in Dubai Internet City.

The competition is open to all nationalities living in the UAE or abroad, including university students aged 18 or over. Think you’ve got what it takes? The judges, who will be representing entities like Qualcomm, Roland Berger, Skynews Arabia, Eureeca, and New York University Abu Dhabi, among others, will be looking for ideas with a ready-to-launch product that could benefit from a regulatory sandbox environment.

Running on both days of the conference between 11:00 and 15:00, one idea will be shortlisted every hour with three winners selected. Participating contestants will present a 10-minute pitch onboard the Floating Pitch Boat sailing across Dubai Internet City’s lake.

The first place winner will receive one year business set-up or in5 membership and a cheque for AED10,000, while second place will receive the same support and an AED5,000 prize, and third place will receive a year of business set-up support or in5 membership.

Applications for Float Your Idea closes on February 7--hurry and submit your entries today!

Related: Innovations Welcome: The New Edition Of MITEF Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia Startup Competition Is Now Open For Applications

