The Executive Selection: Zenith

The Elite collection of unisex watches is sleeker, more minimalistic, and opts for a subtle graphic identity with distinct lines and proportions.

February 8, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Debuting at the LVMH Watch Week Dubai 2020, Swiss watchmaker Zenith is making sure that everyone knows they mean business. Fresh from a revamp, the Elite collection of unisex watches is sleeker, more minimalistic, and opts for a subtle graphic identity with distinct lines and proportions.

Zenith Classic

Available in two sizes and several case and dial combinations, the Elite Classic and Moonphase models set the tone for the watchmaker’s vision for refinement. Elite Classic will remind you of rays of light darting from the sun with its sunburst pattern, with its dial set featuring tapered hour markers that are faceted and polished to enhance the visual depth. There’s slim “Dauphine” shaped hands too, a nod to Zenith’s timepieces from the mid-20th century.

Zenith Elite Moonphase

Meanwhile, the Elite Moonphase portrays a whimsical tone and asymmetry, with a midnight blue circle on the lower half on the sunburst pattern dial, indicating an oversized display of a golden moon and stars. With both models available in 40.5mm and 36mm case diameters in stainless steel or rose gold, the choice is left to the wearer.

Related: The Executive Selection: Wolf