This Decade Belongs to the Young

Our economy and society have taken massive strides of innovation in the last decade, and we have only just got started.
Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is our traditional mindsets and approach to things that are under the scanner for over a century. Innovation is not just about products or services done better, cheaper or faster, as said by Thomas Koulopoulos in his book, Cloud Surfing. Young successful organizations have outlined their success because their business is not about what consumers buy, but the way they behave.

The honorees of ‘Entrepreneur 35 Under 35 Class of 2020’ is a profound mix of founders, influencers, artists and sports person who collectively represent the full impact of Startup India story.

While it is mandatory that all the listed people must be under 35 as on January 20, 2020, the majority of achievers in the list ranges between the age group of 30-33 and about 40 per cent fall under the category of 25-29 years of age. The pedigree of these coveted millennials shows that most founders, with an academic background of IIT – IIM, have raised multiple rounds of funding to achieve their vision through technology in the sectors of building drones, edtech, fintech, mobility and e-commerce, to name a few.

But not just that; we also have a Yogi who became an entrepreneur, a hip-hop singer who has attained global fame, a crime journalist who found her mojo in fashion and the most conservative child who went on to become a digital age star. There are also entrepreneurs building consumer businesses which have challenged the supremacy of large corporates with their new behavioural business models. Some are building brands while others are brands themselves. They are innovative not only because of their ideas but also the swiftness with which they have pivoted from their planned path and seized new opportunities. Women are becoming dominant in the list as we now have 25 per cent representation from them.

We have also looked beyond borders and covered stories of Asian entrepreneurs and their growth journey. We look through how Cred’s Kunal Shah is building a community of people with ‘good financial behaviour’ to facilitate easier lending. Don’t miss our Digital Cover on Policybazaar as you scan through the QR code. In our pictorial depiction, we have some of the biggest tech trends from CES 2020, the annual consumer tech show in Las Vegas.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

