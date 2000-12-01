Loser Laws

It's high time Congress got rid of some old-time legislation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Many of today's labor laws were passed before World War II, when the country comprised mostly smokestack industries. In today's new economy, is it time Congress made some major changes to those laws? Business leaders overwhelmingly say yes.

Labor laws are historically tough to change. "Reviewing old laws is not as popular as issuing new ones," says Randy Johnson, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's vice president of labor and employee relations, "so [laws already] on the books don't get the attention they should."

But that doesn't keep the Chamber from trying to get Congress and various federal agencies to take a serious look at amending some of the antiquated laws. "We are strong supporters of changing specific laws, including ones regarding comp time, bonus gain sharing and workplace teams," says Johnson. Indeed, the laws regarding bonuses and base compensation are so outdated and complex that some employers comply by simply not giving bonuses.

Chamber spokespeople testified before Congress earlier this year on the outdated laws. No action has yet been taken, but the Chamber hopes a new president will be more amenable to changes.

For information on outdated workplace rules, check the Employment Policy Foundation's Web site at www.epf.org.

A U.S. House of Representatives report on the subject, "American Worker Project," can be found at http://edworkforce.house.gov/oversight/awp/awp.htm.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market