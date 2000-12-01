Fast Track

How one entrepreneur found a way to help others save money on their pets - and earned some money of her own doing it.

Name and age: Jill Gizzio, 44

Company name and description: Dogtoys.com Inc. is an online pet-products wholesale and retail store.

Starting point: 1997 with $20,000 from personal savings

2000 sales: $600,000 plus

Dotcom for notcommers: Jill Gizzio got her first dog when she was 40. When she realized she was spending at least $20 per week at the pet store on toys, she saw a great business opportunity. But she knew little about dogs, less about their toys, and even less about online-store technology. So she hired a Web developer and launched dogtoys.com with 30 items. Today, the site and its sister sites, cattoys.com, petsavercoupons.com and retailpets.com, offer thousands of products. And Gizzio learned as she went-about dogs, about toys, about pet products and about technology. "One of my biggest challenges is implementing technologies as the business grows, especially since I don't have an in-house technical person, and I have zero tolerance for learning technical things," she says.

Technical skills not required: Gizzio didn't let her lack of computer skills hold her back from the world of e-commerce. When she was introduced to Yahoo!'s store software, she found it sophisticated yet user-friendly enough that she was able to build cattoys.com herself without hiring outside help.

For other software applications, such as accounting and inventory management, Gizzio buys well-known programs, then hires professional trainers to teach her and her staff how to use them. "The brand-name software packages all have support and training available," she says. She also takes advantage of software classes offered by the local vocational school. "Even if you're not a technical person, you can still build a dotcom company because all the software has become so user-friendly," she says. "People wouldn't guess that, but it's true."

Looking ahead: Gizzio expects sales to double every year, but her own focus is shifting. "I've been in the market to sell my company," she says. "I've already had an offer that I rejected, but I hope to sell within the next 12 to 18 months." And when she does, will the next venture be a dotcom company, despite her lack of technical skills? "Probably, because it's so easy for me now."

