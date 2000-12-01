Want to see what the big bad boys are up to? Check out this corporate muckracking e-zine

December 1, 2000 1 min read

For some good old-fashioned corporate muckracking, check out this e-zine, where the authors-with considerable venom-hold big business's feet to the fire for various missteps. The prevailing theme here: Business are accountable to the larger community. That's a debatable contention, but what's not debatable is that, sometimes vusinesses overstep their bounds and take unwise actions (from polluting lakes and bribing politicians to produce defective tires). And this site wants to be there to tell you all about it.