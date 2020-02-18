Funding

[Funding Alert] B2B E-Commerce Platform For Kirana Stores Raises Series A Round

Gurugram-based MaxWholesale said it would use the new funds to hire talent for its tech team and develop the platform's capabilities further. Founded in 2016, the company provides a platform for small retailers discover price and schemes on various fast moving consumer goods brands and source their inventory online.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
[Funding Alert] B2B E-Commerce Platform For Kirana Stores Raises Series A Round
Image credit: MaxWholesale
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MaxWholesale, a business to business (B2B) e-commerce platform provider for kirana stores, has raised $3 million in a Series A round led by IAN and Abu Dhabi’s Al Falaj Investment (AFI) Company, the start-up said on Tuesday. The funding round also saw the participation of existing investor Maple Capital.

Founded in 2016, the company provides a platform for small retailers to discover price and schemes on various fast moving consumer goods brands and source their inventory online.

Gurugram-based MaxWholesale said it would use the new funds to hire talent for its tech team and develop the platform’s capabilities further. It said it would also look to expand its reach to kirana stores in the coming months.

“It is a fragmented and cluttered industry which needs an infusion of technology,” Mohamad J Abdelghani, director of business development at AFI, said in a statement.

Cashing In On the Underserved

According to the company, even though India has more than 500 million internet users, over 97 per cent of the population still prefers to buy groceries offline.

The idea behind such a platform was to create a tech-led distribution platform that would reach the millions of unorganized small retail stores and bring them the capabilities of e-commerce by eliminating middlemen and reducing prices.

MaxWholesale now works with over 150 FMCG companies and uses algorithms to anticipate needs of merchants. The company manages inventory at its warehouses and has developed its own logistics arm for next-day delivery of orders.

“We felt that there was a dire need for technology in this sector and hence, we introduced data science into this field to make restocking more predictable and organised. With this approach, we are aiming to change the way in which the business is done at these stores,” said founder and chief executive officer Samarth Agrawal, adding that the company clocked a 20x jump in revenue last year.

In line with a broader push towards digital payments, it has also introduced its UPI-powered payment gateway for specific needs of its partner retailers and distributors to make a cashless supply chain.

“Kirana stores in India form the backbone of Indian retail by market share. The time is apt for the Kirana industry to have the same technology-led advantages as major retail chains,” said IAN co-founder Raman Roy.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Funding

[Funding Alert] After-Sales Service Provider Onsitego Raises $19 Mln In Series B Funding

Funding

[Funding Alert] Healthtech Start-Up Innovaccer Raises $70 Million In Series C Round

Funding

[Funding Alert] Agritech Start-Up Clover Raises $5.5 Million Series A Round