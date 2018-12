Information that will help you avoid the worst "lock in" sites

December 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

You hate 'em-eveybody hates Web sites that "lock in" visitors, in effect disabling their "back" buttons. With the very worst offenders, the only way out is to close the browser down; some even require restarting the computer. To find out the top nine-or more accurately, the bottom nine-visit "Lock In Sites" for the worst offender. The sites on this list are ones your do not want to visit.