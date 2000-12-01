Road Notes

New services from Northwest Airlines, Hertz and Europebyair.com

Northwest Airlines has begun testing Internet check-in through its Web site at www.nwa.com. The program was introduced on outbound flights from Memphis, Tennessee, last summer and is being expanded across the network.

Hertz has added its popular pickup and delivery service to more than 500 of its 600 suburban Local Edition locations.

Europebyair.com has launched its new Web site. The company guarantees its site offers the lowest fare with a "Double the Difference" plan that ensures if customers don't find the lowest available online intra-European fares, they'll receive a refund of double the difference.

