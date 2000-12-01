Road Notes

New services from Northwest Airlines, Hertz and Europebyair.com
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Northwest Airlines has begun testing Internet check-in through its Web site at www.nwa.com. The program was introduced on outbound flights from Memphis, Tennessee, last summer and is being expanded across the network.

Hertz has added its popular pickup and delivery service to more than 500 of its 600 suburban Local Edition locations.

Europebyair.com has launched its new Web site. The company guarantees its site offers the lowest fare with a "Double the Difference" plan that ensures if customers don't find the lowest available online intra-European fares, they'll receive a refund of double the difference.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

6 Variables To Assess When Building a CBD Brand

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020