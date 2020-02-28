Let's Go: Acer TravelMate P6

TravelMate P6 delivers crystal-clear videoconferencing via a four-mic array that picks up vocals from up to 6.5 feet away.

February 28, 2020 1 min read

The new Acer TravelMate P6 sports a premium magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, which gives the laptop a sleek and modern aesthetic. Weighing just 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg), and measuring only 0.6 inches (16.6 mm), it's easy to take on the road. With up to 23 hours of battery life, you can stay productive in the office or on flights without having to recharge for two full days. In the event that you do need to power up, this high-performance notebook can also be charged up to 50% in less than 45 minutes. Certified for Microsoft Teams, the TravelMate P6 delivers crystal-clear videoconferencing via a four-mic array that picks up vocals from up to 6.5 feet away.

The TravelMate P6 features Windows 10 Pro, Windows Hello fingerprint reader, and an IR webcam that uses biometric facial recognition. An integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip delivers hardware-based protection for passwords and encryption keys, and the pre-loaded Acer ProShield software helps safeguard sensitive data, keeping you safe from hackers.

