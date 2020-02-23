Don't Be That Person: The Five Kinds Of People You Don't Want To Be Around At Work

According to a new HP workplace survey, which sampled 1,000 full-time office workers ages 18-65, having a familial relationship with co-workers boosts motivation and productivity in the workplace.

February 23, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On average, we spend 8-10 hours at work every day. That'd explain why a majority of employees (56%) say that they spend more time with their “work family” than they do with their real family. According to a HP workplace survey, which sampled 1,000 full-time office workers ages 18-65, having a familial relationship with co-workers boosts motivation and productivity in the workplace.

But, wait a minute. Who would qualify to make it into your close network of work buddies? Better yet, the real question is, who would not make the cut? Here are five unprofessional archetypes that are highly likely to drive away colleagues:

1. THE DOWNER A downer is a person who is grumpy, negative, and angry all the time. Repeatedly objecting to everything from work-related tasks to something as simple as deciding on a venue for a team lunch, the downer can be a toxic personality to be around all the time.

2. THE NEGATOR This person has 101 excuses up their sleeve for why the job hasn’t been done, or why they can’t make it to work on time every day, and more often than not, the negator has an uncle who died 10 times already. Be careful to confuse rationale with excuses. There’s a very thin line between both terms, and if crossed, your reputation at the workplace will be tainted forever.

3. THE KNOW-IT-ALL People who piggyback on your conversation to outdo or correct your story are just the worst. These people always have it harder, or know better, and always find a way to steer the conversation in a direction that situates them right at the top. Okay, I’m going to stop writing now, even thinking about them annoys me.

4. THE DWELLER Reading just the title must have made you think about someone in the office. The Dweller isn’t very different than The Downer. The Dweller keeps going on and on and on about the same exact problem they’re facing, without actually doing anything to change it. While it’s important for their colleagues to support them and actively listen to their concerns, the Dweller must learn to talk less and do more to better their situation.

5. THE NARCISSIST That’s one very common personality type everyone encounters in and out of the workplace. The Narcissist does not feel empathy. They think they’re above everyone else, they have no regard whatsoever to other people’s feelings, and they have an overly inflated sense of self that dictates every single thing they do. The Narcissist will most likely be a conversation hoarder, interrupting you at every chance they get (refer to point 3). They will most likely blame someone else for their mistakes (refer to point 2). And they will find joy in spreading negative emotions in the workplace to gain attention, feel powerful, and keep everyone insecure and off-balance (refer to point 1).

There you have it: the five kinds of people you don’t want to be around in the office. And hey, if you find yourself exhibiting any of the above traits, well, it’s time you take the time and make the effort to behave better. It will definitely be worth your while to do so!

Related: Four Ways To Make Friends At The Office