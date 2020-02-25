Saudi Arabia

MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia To Stage Startup Investment Forum In King Abdullah Economic City In March

Regional and international startups to pitch to leading Saudi investors.
MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia To Stage Startup Investment Forum In King Abdullah Economic City In March
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Startup Investment Forum (SIF), a three-day exhibition of more than 60 regional and international startups looking to expand into the Saudi market, is taking place in March 5-7, 2020, at King Abdullah Economic City, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

On its last day, March 7, the forum will host the StartSmart Conference that will feature the final round of the 4th MITEF Saudi Startup Competition with 27 Saudi startups competing in one of the competition’s three tracks: Startups Track, Social Track and Ideas Track.

The competition offers SAR 325,000 cash prize, and the finalists will also have the opportunity to participate in StartSmart, one of the MIT Global Forum’s programs. Furthermore, the nine winning teams of the MITEF Saudi Arabia Competition (three per each track) will be invited to participate in the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition in April in Abu Dhabi.

SIF is organized by the MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia, part of the MIT Enterprise Forum global network, in collaboration with Bab Rizq Jameel, an initiative of Community Jameel, and in partnership with King Abdullah Economic City and the Saudi General Investment Authority (SAGIA).

Held under the theme Invest in Saudi Arabia, SIF will feature workshops by executives from Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College (MBSC) of Business & Entrepreneurship, as well as elevator pitch sessions led by Saudi Venture Capital, a venture capital arm of the Government of Saudi Arabia established in 2018.

Related: Innovations Welcome: The New Edition Of MITEF Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia Startup Competition Is Now Open For Applications

