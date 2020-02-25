What does it take to be a successful digital marketing entrepreneur from Asia?

Alamgir Rajab, a native of Hyderabad in Pakistan, has become a global collaborator not only in Pakistan but has also expanded marketing realms across the Western world

Globally, Asia continues to be the focal point for high-speed Internet penetration. This decade is ideal for start-ups to consolidate e-commerce trade in emerging markets. A few young entrepreneurs understood the intricate value of using online platforms to do business and leverage it for clients. As new forms of digital marketing are pushing the envelope in this region, its reach and impact is being felt worldwide. It is time to showcase young visionaries who have effectively created a niche in developing and scaling virtual marketing solutions across challenging sectors.

Meet Alamgir Rajab, a native of Hyderabad, Sindh in Pakistan. His vision to become an enabled digital strategist took shape in 2010. He dreamt of becoming a global collaborator not only in Pakistan but also expanding marketing realms across the Western world. As 2020 begins, he already has a headstart with an envious portfolio of clients across the US, UAE and Pakistan under the brand names of Adss30 and Hero-Soft.

Here’s is a glimpse into his story supporting his inspiration, “Where there is a will, there is a way...across the seven seas.”

Blowing wind in the sail

It is not easy for any Asian to make a mark globally without striving for excellence, hard work and becoming an astute collaborator. Rajab’s decade-old success story as a fledgling digital marketing strategist began in the dusty bylanes of Hyderabad, Sindh. Currently, the business has catapulted itself on the superhighway across continents. How has he managed to go global and gather a large international and domestic clientele? Rajab speaks of humble beginnings in a small city that had yet to understand the concept of doing e-commerce business, let alone promoting it on the online platform. It has not been easy to build a business where challenges overlap opportunities at every stage. Choosing a developing Asian market to start from and moving into highly developed markets in the Middle East and the US has been a unique journey. How did it all begin? He says, “While growing up, I learnt the pitfalls of becoming an entrepreneur. However, my focus was always on the eventual benefits.” He settles down to explain the ups and downs of becoming a leader in an unfamiliar domain. Looking back on the initial attempts he reveals, “Digital marketing was an unheard of business segment in our region.” As he set sights tapping Western clients, he also understood convincing companies in the US to collaborate with a vendor based in Pakistan opened unforeseen glitches. As he persisted, projects started to come his way. But single-handedly he could not move further. He required the support of like-minded people who also felt the digital marketing landscape was essential. Visualizing the vanishing points of traditional marketing techniques, back then at that point it was important to embrace the new trends. Rajab knew there was no scope in working in this domain locally. He set his eyes on developed markets in the US, the UK and the Middle East. As a start-up, he actually had to blow winds into his sail and move on to new shores. He understood outsourcing work to his company could help him to rise and also expand.

“Digital marketing is not an art of selling a product. It is an art of making people buy the product that you sell,” he believes.

Challenges in expanding the company

Alamgir’s vision continued to take shape in the form of a technically savvy business. He started two companies— Adss30 and Hero-Soft—to deliver services related to mobile application development, CRM, ERP systems, Web development, Web designing, SEO, SMM, PPC management, content management and reputation management. He says, “Initially, I did the work all by myself, occasionally taking help from freelancers. As business expanded, I required people to work in the company. I found talent acquisition yet is another uphill task. Getting the right people who know the job is difficult.” Why? He says, “Back then, no one knew anything about digital marketing. Was there a future for it? Are there prospects to grow professionally and make a career?” All these issues contributed to problems of running the company. He had no idea whom to trust and there were more who found it difficult to put faith in a venture that had no local template to refer to. As time flew by, many companies started to look for alternative methods of advertising and getting brand awareness. Rajab says, “Now I have a 50-plus team that operates from the Middle East catering to clients across geographies.” While the entrepreneurial dream is unfolding, the mission is not over.

Online legitimacy increases

Social media has certainly changed the way people are communicating personally and professionally. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram continue to attract more people. For digital marketing strategists, they remain the most effective tools to reach niche audiences. While Rajab, started off nearly a decade ago and has a head start in business. But he cannot be slack nor rest on his laurels, he believes. Having an online presence for clients is a ‘must-have’ and no longer an alternative option. As digital marketing trends continue to change, it is important for his team to keep a step ahead. Content marketing is now the biggest precursor of social media advertising. As stability increases, the opportunities grow for a founder like Rajab. He has taken the road less travelled and made a head way. Being a collaborator for new projects comes easily. As a thought leader in his domain, he anticipates new challenges where his own brand shines.

Final keynote

It is only when you have enough that you can share the same with others. As Alamgir rises in the ranks, he also has set focus back on his home town. He has taken the onus of improving the economic condition. As an equal opportunist, he chooses to employ more locals in his business and increase skilled people in new technologies. It allows him to give back to the society in which he grew up.

He wishes that his story proves to be a living and guiding inspiration for new generation of technically skilled entrepreneurs emerging from Pakistan.