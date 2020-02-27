Beat The Clock: How To Make The Most Out Of Your Work Hours

Time management techniques can easily be learned and implemented- here are five tried-and-tested methods you can put to use today.

We’ve all been there. We’ve all been in the situation where everything was going alright until you walked into a four-hour meeting (which could have been an email) that completely messed up your work schedule. So, if you’re currently feeling like everything is falling apart and you’re drowning in deadlines, know that you’re not alone. The good news is time management techniques can easily be learned and implemented- here are five tried-and-tested methods you can put to use today.

1. START OFF WITH A LIST To-do lists are essential in prioritizing what needs to get done for the day. When used effectively, to-do lists can be great tools to effectively organize your work day.

2. THE POMODORO TECHNIQUE This technique is one of the simplest and easiest productivity methods to make use of. Invented in the late 1980s by Francesco Cirillo, the Pomodoro Technique helps you power through distractions and get things done in short bursts of time. Whether or not you use a Pomodoro timer, all you have to do is divide your workday into half-hour chunks. 25 minutes of distraction-free work with 5-minute breaks in between. Every 4 Pomodoros, take a longer break of 15-30 minutes.

3. EAT THAT FROG A time management technique created by self-development author Brian Tracy, that involves tackling the most difficult and most important task on your to-do list first thing in the morning. Checking off that daunting task first leaves room and energy for you to tackle the other easier tasks during the day.

4. PUT BOUNDARIES Don’t be afraid to say “Sorry, I’m busy right now” to your colleague who keeps interrupting you every five minutes. Cut off all unnecessary distractions that may be costing you three hours a day by knowing how to isolate yourself while you’re getting important work done.

5. FIND YOUR PRODUCTIVE HOURS We all have a peak time when we’re at our highest brain capacity or peak motivation. Personally, I like to get work done during the late hours of the night. Some people focus better in the mornings after they’ve had their first cup of coffee. Figure out your peak hours and get all the important work done during that time. But remember to Eat The Frog first.

