The Executive Selection: Codage

Codage is all about precision formulations for your skin needs.
The Executive Selection: Codage
Image credit: Codage
Codage's Fall in Love serum
Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded by brother and sister entrepreneur duo Julien and Amandine Azencott, serum brand Codage is all about precision formulations for your skin needs. And fresh from the contemporary French label is the Fall in Love serum, crafted to repair your skin’s damage from the summer, and preparing it for the cooler months ahead.

Ensuring your skin is recharged, the formula consists of detoxifying, energizing, and anti-blemish active ingredients that deeply purify the skin, while also smoothing out sun-related pigmentation worries. Apply it to targeted areas on cleansed skin, spread the serum using upward movements, and then apply your day/night cream to protect your skin. 

