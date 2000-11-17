The 25-Word Perfect Pitch

Use the right words and get the best search results.

November 17, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Someone is looking for your Web site, but they don't even know your company exists yet. How will they find you when the results from their search on a popular search engine yields hundreds or thousands of matches? Sometimes the secret is in your site description. When most search engines "prefer" that your descriptions contain 25 words or less, how can you say what you really want with so few words?

Hone your site description so that almost each of the 25 words has meaning and relevance to your site, business and offerings. Here's an example of a carefully crafted site description for Salon AKS, a Madison Avenue hair salon:

"Buy hair and skin products recommended by beauty experts Alain Pinon, Kao Hui, Susanna Romano. Salon services: cut, color, style. Body: facials, waxing, manicure, pedicure."

Note how the description squeezed in the names of all the celebrity partners, most of their popular services and even what you can do on its site-buy products. That's a good description!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.