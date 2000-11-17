New Presidents for Snap-On and Cendant Real Estate Franchise Group

<b></b>

November 17, 2000 2 min read

* Kenosha, WI-Snap-On Inc. announced that Michael F. Montemurro was appointed president of Snap-on Dealer Group. He is responsible for the successful operation of the Snap-on franchised dealer business in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and other regions of the world.

"The Dealer Group represents Snap-on's heritage business and is critical to the company's future. We are committed to the long-term success of our dealers and the quality, value and knowledge they deliver to the marketplace," said Robert A. Cornog, Snap-on chairman, president and CEO. "This appointment reinforces that ongoing commitment."-PRNewswire

* Parsippany, NJ-The real estate division of Cendant Corp. announced today that Century 21 president and CEO Robert Moles has been named CEO of the newly created Cendant Real Estate Franchise Group, an organizational change designed to accelerate the growth of its real estate franchise systems, enhance the integration of its internal functions and, ultimately, further strengthen the division's leadership position in the residential and commercial real estate industry.

"In his new role, Bob and his team will be focused on identifying and maximizing internal and external growth opportunities within and among our real estate franchise systems," explained Richard A. Smith, Candant real estate division chairman and CEO. "The Cendant Real Estate Franchise Group will identify opportunities to grow our individual networks, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions; increase market share and leverage the values of emerging technology for the benefit of our franchised brokerages."-PRNewswire