New Presidents for Snap-On and Cendant Real Estate Franchise Group

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

* Kenosha, WI-Snap-On Inc. announced that Michael F. Montemurro was appointed president of Snap-on Dealer Group. He is responsible for the successful operation of the Snap-on franchised dealer business in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and other regions of the world.

"The Dealer Group represents Snap-on's heritage business and is critical to the company's future. We are committed to the long-term success of our dealers and the quality, value and knowledge they deliver to the marketplace," said Robert A. Cornog, Snap-on chairman, president and CEO. "This appointment reinforces that ongoing commitment."-PRNewswire

* Parsippany, NJ-The real estate division of Cendant Corp. announced today that Century 21 president and CEO Robert Moles has been named CEO of the newly created Cendant Real Estate Franchise Group, an organizational change designed to accelerate the growth of its real estate franchise systems, enhance the integration of its internal functions and, ultimately, further strengthen the division's leadership position in the residential and commercial real estate industry.

"In his new role, Bob and his team will be focused on identifying and maximizing internal and external growth opportunities within and among our real estate franchise systems," explained Richard A. Smith, Candant real estate division chairman and CEO. "The Cendant Real Estate Franchise Group will identify opportunities to grow our individual networks, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions; increase market share and leverage the values of emerging technology for the benefit of our franchised brokerages."-PRNewswire

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market