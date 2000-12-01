A glossary that helps you decipher those confusing insurance terms

December 1, 2000

Do you know what a "living benefit rider" is? How about a "peer review group"? Insurance is an industry loaded with technical terms and phrases, and what don't understand may come back to haunt you. That's why you'll want to bookmark the glossary on this site. It was prepared by LOMA (Life Office Management Association), a trade group with a membership of more than 1,000 insurers and financial services companies. On arriving at the site, click on "Learning Center" and then "Other." This isn't a document you'll want to read cover to cover, but it may just add the key terms to you vocabulary that will assure you you're getting exactly the coverage you believe you're buying. If you want more information, visit LOMA's own site, www.loma.org.