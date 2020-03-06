Data Analysis

How to Break into One of the Top Jobs in America

Become a data scientist and take your career to new heights.
After a multi-year run at the top of Glassdoor's Best Jobs in America list, Data Scientist has tumbled all the way down to number three. Tough.

That still makes it more desirable than literally thousands of other careers and, considering the high salaries, the unique challenges, and important decisions the job comes with, you could do a lot worse. Whether you'd like a better understanding of data to launch your own venture or you want to break into one of America's top careers, The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle has you covered.

This extensive 12-course bundle will help you master a wide range of different data processes and analytical skills. You'll get hands-on experience working with important languages and platforms like Python, Apache, Hadoop, R, and Spark, and even learn how to create complete data infrastructures using MongoDB. From understanding the complete data analytics lifecycle to visualizing your solutions, you'll have a fundamental grasp of how to harness mass amounts of data and use them to make educated business decisions—a valuable skill that companies are willing to pay top-dollar for.

You'll even learn how to use artificial intelligence and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) to automate certain data processing tasks, so you can crunch data like a pro and get more done in less time.

Become a master of data. The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle is on sale for $39.99 now.

