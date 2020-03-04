5 Habits That Can Help Women Entrepreneurs Ensure Work-Life Balance

Oftentimes, one is taking precedence over the other and that's okay

March 4, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Let me start off by saying that work-life balance is a myth. I don’t end every day in perfect equilibrium, having put in corresponding vigor into my company and my home or exhaustively content with both. Oftentimes, one is taking precedence over the other and that’s okay. As I stand on the cusp of 30, I know there would be a time later in my life which might bend more towards my home life as juxtaposed to work and for now, I am okay living on the edge.

However, any day that is all ‘work’ and no ‘home’, leaves me feeling drained to the hilt and I now know that it is important to commit some time each day to recharge my batteries. Last year has been challenging especially right after I got engaged, I raised The Wedding Brigade’s pre-series A extension round, launched our offline managed-banqueting vertical, and then ended the year by getting married in Goa.

There were certainly days that ended in frustration and tears, but I mostly felt that I was able to get everything done and enjoy the process too. While my perspective of work-life balance may resonate more with women, I truly believe it is applicable to all genders! So deriving from my own journey, here are some suggestions that might help you too.

Manage expectations

Work-life balance seems ideal in theory. To be able to manage expectations at home with family, however, you have to be extremely transparent with your schedule. Keep your family engaged in the process, tell them about what you would and wouldn’t be available for. Involve them in the process of prioritizing your commitments and I can assure you, as your greatest cheerleaders, your family will be nothing but accommodating in turn.

Talk to a life coach

Coaching can create a comfortable space for you to address your personal and professional conflicts, helping you hit the right balance. A life coach can help you prioritize, scale and upgrade you towards a new way of thinking and living which is important for your personal life as well as your business.

Be flexible

You may have an hour or two of work left but if you are meeting your friends later in the evening, go to dinner and get the work done . Being an entrepreneur is like having a trump card as you have a little more control over your schedule, so use it to make sure you are also getting the emotional nourishment you need!

Treating timelines as sacrosanct

Block family time in calendars as you do for your work. This will let your colleagues and team know of your personal commitments as well, and you can make sure to get work done ahead of small hiatus. This will allow your time with your family/friends to be more stress-free.

Make room for some ‘Me’ time

The big part of work-life balance is not just spending time with your family or at work, it is also about taking out time for yourself. Between playing your role as a wife, a friend, a sister, a daughter, and a founder you need to take out time and invest in yourself. You can do this through meditation, yoga, running, swimming, a spa day or even Netflix! Anything that brings you peace and a little self-indulgence will have such a positive impact on your relationships and work as well.