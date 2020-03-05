How Will Technological Shifts In 2020 Impact Businesses

Already imagined scenarios from the past is breathing new life in coming-of-age technology and getting us all thrilled for 2020

Every year we get a list of technologies that will be trending throughout the year. At times, we find these trending technologies repeat themselves. For example, artificial intelligence (AI) has been in trend for the precedent years. The same goes for machine learning (ML).

So, the question here is if we should consider these technologies outdates for this year? The answer is ‘no’ and one cannot deny any existing technology, deliberately, as all these technologies keeps evolving with each passing year.

In this discourse, we considered technologies that are going to make a difference in the coming year. A technology trends only because it addresses a problem or giving a fresh viewpoint to solve an existing problem.

Let’s look at some of the technologies that are going to make a mark in the coming year with an advanced impact.

Human Augmentation

Aldous Huxley wrote the remarkable “Brave New World” in1932. He forecasted that technology would overrule humans. However, the book was based in the year of 2540 but some technologies of today are gravitating towards merging with human intelligence and shows a promising approach.

Human augmentation is one such technology that has taken one step ahead of others to sustain human actions.

And the good news is that some of the businesses today are already using this technology to make a divergence and innovate the contemporary ideas. For example, Spotify has shown a very good example wherein the sensor taps the heart rate of a person and it chooses the music to calm the nerves.

Google has already patented the contact lens that comes with multi-sensors that also measures the glucose level from the tears. These are examples that show how well the human augmentation technologies are tracking the scope of business and also helping humans towards enhanced potential and various jaw-dropping results.

Hyper-Automation

As we know, AI and machine learning (ML) have shifted most of the work processes towards computerization but there is another technology called hyper-automation that is taking it to the next level.

It is includes contemporary technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation (RPA) and cognitive process automation (CPA) to refine the existing technology. However, with hyper-automation, it becomes much easier to give your personnel a better work engagement and manage work with the help of different tools and also support working practices that are frictionless in every possible way.

Hyper-automation ensures efficiency, quality and overall productivity with improved safety. So, a technology that can interpret data, take decisions and also make predictions, is going to be a deft technology in the coming year.

However, the question that always remains with hyper-automation is, how many businesses are going to give it the solitary responsibility to complete work on its own.

Drones

The basic property of a drone is, it can fly and it can be controlled by a remote control. There are many businesses all over the world who are leveraging this idea for various purposes. Amazon is already delivering packages to customers through drones.

Having said that, the coming year will find some new ways to use drones in a diverse manner. How you reestablish a subsisting technology with the help of some novel idea which further enhances it in a new shape.

Any technology that has some entrepreneurial spirit reintroduces and resurfaces itself from time to time. For example, drones have much scope that can be used in the agriculture and farming industry for assessing crops and livestock.

It also helps in marking boundaries or planning fencing. They are also being used to maintain an irrigation system and do flora and fauna management in a much better manner.

AI for Security

Artificial intelligence has taken many shapes and sizes to make transform the area of sustaining security. It is likely to take some of the best ideas of security further with real-time tracking and analytics. So, making it more robust and user-centric and overcome the very advanced threats to security.

Global business grow their risk of cyberattacks exponentially. According to Capegemini, 21 per cent.

enterprises are paying a heavy price for the cyber security breaches due to unauthorized access.

Since the global enterprises are facing several issues related to security, so it has become an issue to give AI some onus to deal with such security instances that are not being dealt with human intelligence exclusively. AI’s biggest benefit is the prompt tracking of any existing threat and assembling the infected points visible.

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality is a promising technology for 2020 and has been plummeting many hurdles of design, and the limitations of human imagination. It is providing exclusive compounds to the existing problems.

The year of 2020 is presenting many options to get concrete solutions to some of the real problems because augmented reality comes with a better scope of engagement with the users. Businesses are likely to give it more responsibility to give users a virtual experience of the product or services to help them in the final step of purchase decision.

I have cited these technologies to help you understand the kind of business scope they bring. Having said this, any technology looks for every possible way to serve, and make things simpler for the users.

With every passing year, an existing technology evolves towards something better. Once they start serving differently, they trend. So, all the above technologies have tremendous potential to serve humans and that is why they are most likely to fashion well in 2020.